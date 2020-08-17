Minors among seven charged in Trelawny with assault

The Trelawny Police have charged seven males including minors with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to an incident in Duanvale in Falmouth on Sunday.

They are 20-year-old Phillip Brown, otherwise called ‘Bad Boy’; 19-year-old Javan Fisher; 21-year-old Gregory Anderson; 22-year-old Randon Gibbs, two 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old, all of Duanvale in the parish.

They are to appear before the Clarks Town Parish Court on Wednesday, September 23.

The police report that about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 02, the seven were playing football when the ball went onto the complainant’s property.

An altercation developed and all seven persons allegedly attacked the complainant and assaulted him, breaking his ribs.

A report was made and an investigation launched, following which the seven were arrested and charged.

