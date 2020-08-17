Over $300,000 in car parts stolen in St Elizabeth, two charged

Two men have been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny following an incident in Santa Cruz in St Elizabeth.

Charged are 39-year-old Nicolas Campbell, otherwise called ‘Nick’, a car salesman, and 19-year-old Shamar Smith, both of Lovely Point district, Santa Cruz.

Campbell and Smith are to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, August 19.

The police report that the complainant securely locked up his business establishment and left.

On his return, he discovered that culprits had gained entry by forcing open a window at the rear of the building and stole a quantity of car parts valued at approximately $324,000.

Following investigations, the police picked up Campbell and Smith and they were subsequently charged.

