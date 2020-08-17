Police warn against using flashing lights during political activities

The police high command is warning campaign managers and organisers of motorcades as well as supporters of political parties that fitting vehicles with green, orange, or other coloured flashing lights constitutes a breach of the Road Traffic Act.

It says the warning comes against the background that in the past these lights have been observed on vehicles affiliated with political parties.

The high command says the breach is a serious issue, as it risks allowing criminals to deceive members of the public by impersonating the police, the Jamaica Fire Brigade, and ambulances.

Other motorists are also being reminded that the use of coloured lights is strictly forbidden.

The high command says the police’s Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch will be enforcing this and all other aspects of the Road Traffic Act and any breaches detected will be prosecuted.

All persons are urged to cooperate fully with the police.

