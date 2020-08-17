St James man charged following gun attack

Twenty-four-year-old Richard Hayle, otherwise called ‘Richie’, of Granville, St James is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Friday in relation to an attack.

Hayle was charged following a question and answer session with his attorney.

The police report that he was arrested on Saturday, August 8 for shooting with intent following an incident on Cunningham Drive in the parish on Sunday, August 2.

It is reported that about 1:30 a.m., the complainant was at home when the accused allegedly opened gunfire at him.

The police were alerted and an investigation was launched.

