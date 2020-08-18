17 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more recoveries

Jamaica has recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing to 1,146 the total number of confirmed positives.

Also in the last 24 hours, recoveries moved to 770, as six additional persons were released from care, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Of the 17 new cases, 11 are males and six females, with ages ranging from four months to 71 years.

They have addresses in St Thomas (7), St James (3), St Catherine (2), Kingston and St Andrew (1), St Mary (1), St Ann (1), St Elizabeth (1), and Manchester (1).

The Ministry outlines that six of the 17 new cases are imported, arriving from the United States in early July, five are contacts of confirmed cases, and six are under investigation.

At this time, there are 403 imported cases; 378 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases; 236 cases related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine; 88 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and 41 cases are under investigation.

Some 622 or 54 per cent of the confirmed cases are females and 524 or 46 per cent are males, with ages ranging from two months to 88 years.

There are now 293 active cases being monitored including nine moderately ill persons and one critically ill.

In addition to the 770 persons who have recovered, 69 have returned to their country of origin and 14 have died.

