Chang wants thorough probe into murder of JLP supporter in Clarendon

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) General Secretary Dr Horace Chang wants a thorough police probe into last night's murder of a Labourite in the Clarendon South Eastern community of Rocky Settlement.

The man, identified as Paul Henry, was attacked at his gate minutes after putting up billboards for the JLP in the constituency.

The police Corporate Communications Unit said it is aware of the incident, but had no details.

Chang, who is also the National Security Minister, said it was too early to determine whether the incident was politically motivated.

"We just hope that that kind of activity is not coming into the political arena because we have put it behind us,” he added.

According to Pearnel Charles Jr, the JLP's prospective candidate in Clarendon South Eastern, Henry was surprised by his attackers just as he arrived home.

“He was shot before he even entered his house,” Charles Jr told The Gleaner.

Like Chang, Charles Jr said he is hesitant about drawing conclusions, but urged his supporters to allow the police to carry out their investigations.

"I encourage them to allow the police to do their jobs so that we can have a clear understanding of what the motive is and why this happened to Paul," he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com