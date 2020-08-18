Growth & Jobs | Real Estate Board introduces new community management course

THE REAL Estate Board (REB), through the Real Estate Training Institute, will be launching a new course in strata and community management.

“Given the myriad of technical issues surrounding communities with shared spaces and amenities, such as strata properties and gated communities, the REB thought it important to introduce a new strata and community management course,” Chief Executive Officer of the REB, Sandra Garrick, said.

Garrick shared that the objective of the course is to educate participants on the effective and efficient operation of residential/commercial strata properties and gated communities.

“The full course is approximately 20 hours long and is broken down into seven modules. The course may be taken in parts (module by module) or all seven modules may be completed at once, resulting in a 20 per cent cost saving,” she said.

FOCUS ON STRATA CORPORATIONS

Garrick pointed out that the topic of strata corporations will feature heavily in the programme, with two dedicated modules. One module will cover the general management and communication within strata corporations, and the other will focus on the financial management of strata corporations.

“The course is targeted at but not limited to employees involved in managing properties of their companies (property managers), proprietors who are or intend to be members of executive committees, and persons who live in or are considering living in shared communities,” she noted.

The full course modules are collection strategies for levies and maintenance contributions, insurance compliance, building defects, financial management of the strata corporation, general management and communication within the strata corporation, building compliance and maintenance.

Given the current pandemic, the course will be offered online, and interested persons can register on the REB website, www.reb.gov.jm.