JaVotes2020 | Andre Hylton confident he will sweep out Heroy Clarke

Andre Hylton, the People's National Party (PNP) standard-bearer for St James Central, was a confident man when he showed up at the nomination centre alongside his broom-wielding supporters, who chanted party songs, which were interspersed with chants of “sweep dem out".

The confident Hylton, who said that in his two years of campaigning he has managed to connect with the people, believes that the respect he has gained should drive him to victory, especially based on what he describes as "lacklustre representation" from incumbent member of parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Heroy Clarke.

“I am very confident of victory because in the last two years I walked with the people of Central St James, I have prayed with the people of Central St James and I have lived with the people of St James. I have earned their respect and trust and I am confident that they will reward me with victory,” said Hylton.

Hylton said the people of St James Central have been suffering from poor representation at the local and national level and he feels that based on the relationship he has developed with them, he is duty-bound to give them the type of representation they deserve.

“The people have been suffering at the hands of this uncaring government and when I win and the PNP form the next government, we will be giving them the representation they deserve.”

For Hylton to get pass Clarke, he will need to score better than Ashley Foster did in 2016 when she was defeated by close to 2,000 votes as she was swept away by a 6,887 to 4,968 margin. Interestingly, in his first attempt to win the constituency, Clarke fell prey to the PNP’s Lloyd B Smith by a 5,683 to 5,585 margin.

