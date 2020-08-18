JaVotes2020 | Attorney-at-law Don Foote re-enters political arena, wants Ja to become republic

Controversial attorney-at-law and leader of the Jam Abolitionist Movement, Don Foote, says he's seeking to win the Westmoreland Central parliamentary seat come election day September 3.

Showing up with his ten nominees, Foote registered to contest the seat at the Central Tabernacle Deliverance Centre on Great George Street.

He calls his movement a pressure group, seeking to revolutionise the Westmoreland Central constituency and the wider parish of Westmoreland.

If he has his way, Jamaica will become a republic state, ditching the Queen Elizabeth-led monarchy.

Foote, who declared that he is still a member of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), was defeated in the 2011 general election, when he represented the JLP in the constituency of Westmoreland Eastern polling 3,071 to Luther Buchanan of the People's National Party’s (PNP) 8,066.

