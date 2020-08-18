JaVotes2020 | Beckford returns as independent candidate for Westmoreland Central

With just 47 votes as an independent candidate in the 2016 general elections, 29-year-old Torraino Beckford has again thrown his hat into the ring with much hope of representing the people of Westmoreland Central, having completed his nomination earlier today.

There was no blowing of vuvuzelas or music blaring from music boxes when Beckford arrived at the nomination centre. In fact, he clutched a clipboard bearing the names and signatures of the 10 people who nominated him along with a lone female by his side.

Although this is his second attempt at winning the seat, his nomination process had a slight delay and he was told to go by the electoral office to have the polling divisions of the persons affixed beside the names of his nominees.

That was done and on his return, the nomination process was completed. At 2:00 p.m., he emerged from the room armed with the voter's list containing the names of the 43,889 eligible voters in the constituency.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

