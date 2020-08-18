JaVotes2020 | Business and economics in Haughton’s constituency plans

Dr Andre Haughton, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) candidate for the St James West Central seat, intends to bring economic development and business and marketing education to the constituency if he wins at the polls on September 3.

“I am coming with a proper economic plan for Montego Bay and Jamaica which we have never seen before. We want to look at how we can infuse technology, the fourth industrial revolution, into our work-from-home programme,” said Haughton, an economist by profession, moments after he completed his nomination day exercise at the Catherine Hall Primary School in Montego Bay on Tuesday, August 18.

Haughton, who is challenging the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Marlene Malahoo Forte for the seat, said that he wants to create business-oriented clubs in the communities he seeks to serve. He also pointed to the volume of supporters waiting on the roadway outside as a sign of his high chances for victory.

“We are coming with productivity centres and business development for the communities, to put them in business clubs and teach them about branding, marketing, accounting and proper bookkeeping. We are just coming to develop the place and let the money-multiplier function in an interactive, economic system across the constituency and across the country,” said Haughton.

“The people have never seen anything like this before, as it is the first time one of their own is offering themselves to represent them, and it is a good feeling. It is time for us now to put our hands together and make it happen for St James West Central.”

St James West Central, which includes communities in and around Montego Bay such as Catherine Hall, Granville, Spring Gardens and Mt Salem, is one of seven key seats now held by the JLP which the PNP will be seeking to claim in the upcoming general election.

