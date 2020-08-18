JaVotes2020 | Cuthbert Flynn building on footprint in St Andrew West Rural

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

The incumbent for St Andrew West Rural Juliet Cuthbert Flynn says she is giving her full energy to building her footprint in the constituency and expressed confidence that she will be reelected.

Cuthbert Flynn exited the Stony Hill HEART Academy this morning with hands raise and shouts of “shower labourites" after being nominated to contest the September 3 polls.

Speaking with the press, she stated that this is an exciting time for supporters of the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

"They see the work being done, not by myself, but by the prime minister of this country and I think they are confident I will be reelected," she said.

"I am really excited," she added.

The first-time member of parliament defeated People's National Party candidate Paul Buchanan by some 2,736 votes in the last general election in 2016.

She is seeking to improve on the final numbers this time around, counting all four divisions within the constituency as a source for greater voter turnout.

"A good leader would target every division and so we have been working in all the divisions - Stony Hill, Lawrence Tavern, Brandon Hill, and Red Hills."

Cuthbert Flynn won three of the four divisions, losing Brandon Hill.

She has set her sights on capturing that division.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.