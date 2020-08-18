JaVotes2020 | Danville Walker backs Crawford as future of JLP

Danville Walker is back in Manchester Central on a Nomination Day.

But this time, to support Rhoda Crawford, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for the September 3 general election.

In 2011, Walker, was also in the constituency on Nomination Day as a JLP candidate, but would go on to lose the December 29 general election to incumbent, the People’s National Party (PNP's) Peter Bunting by 539 votes.

Nine years later, Walker, a former director of elections, is backing Crawford as the future of the JLP.

"Rhoda understands what to do, organise, organise, organise, motivate the young and the old," he said.

Walker said the constituency should have had better infrastructure and access to basic amenities under the PNP.

"It should be far better than this re representation, they have squandered loyalty,” he said.

