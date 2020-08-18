JaVotes2020 | Hanover West JLP candidate ready to end 31-year political drought

Tamika Davis, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for Hanover West, says she is ready to end the 31 year drought in the constituency.

Davis is going up against the People National Party's Ian Hayles, who has served three consecutive terms as member of parliament in the constituency.

"I may be new to the game but I am here to end the 31 years drought that the JLP has had in West Hanover, and also to take over the constituency which lacks development since the past 13 years," she told The Gleaner.

She added: "I am overwhelmed with the support that I have seen here today. For too long Hanover has been neglected, left in the dark, and the people are now willing and anxious for a change".

Davis, now an attorney-at-law, was born in Middlesex district in Hanover and attended the Ruseas High School.

