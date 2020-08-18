JaVotes2020 | Hanover West nomination centre relocated

Hopeton Bucknor

Gleaner Writer

The nomination day centre in Hanover West has been relocated.

According to police sources, the centre was changed from the Hanover Municipal Corporation to the Watson Taylor Park, located in Lucea, Hanover, to facilitate coronavirus (COVID-19) measures, including social distancing.

The relocation of the centre has posed a challenge to dozens of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and People's National Party (PNP) supporters, who were forced to walk an extra mile from the Lucea township, to the new location in a bid to support the JLP's candidate, Tamika Davis and the incumbent PNP member of parliament, Ian Hayles.

A number of party supporters who walked to the centre expressed concern, as the nomination day exercise which was slated to start at approximately 10:00 a.m. has still not yet began, as none of the candidates have so far arrived.

