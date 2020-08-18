JaVotes2020 | JLP's Dave Brown promises to defeat Wavell Hinds by at least 700 votes

Businessman and incumbent member of parliament, 55-year-old Dave Brown, representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), and former Jamaica and West Indies cricketer, 45-year-old Wavell Hinds, representing the People’s National Party (PNP) have successfully registered to contest the Hanover Eastern constituency seat.

Hinds' arrival was not without its flare and fanfare, although it was evident that every effort was being made to abide by the safety protocols in place. The Blue BMW X4 rolled up at the entrance of the Sandy Bay Primary school with approximately 20 other vehicles in tow and occupants gyrating to the beat and draped in the usual orange colour flags and cloth and the sound system blaring PNP party songs.

Following his nomination, Hinds told the Gleaner that he is an ardent social worker, and will try to uplift the quality and standard of life of the people of the

the constituency of Hanover Eastern when elected.

“I would not consider myself to be a politician, but I consider myself to be a social worker, because through the work of the late great Michael Manley and his social work I personally benefited and so did my family, and as a result if I do not owe it to anybody else in my lifetime I owe it to Michael Manley,” he stated.

“As such, I will be working through the PNP to try and advance the lives of persons, try and get them advanced [and] developed so that they are trainable and employable, so that they can earn a living for themselves and do not necessarily need to depend on politicians to survive, so they are empowered, making sure that they can help themselves,” he added.

Brown arrived in his silver Range Rover, with an entourage of about 40 vehicles. He told The Gleaner that he has some unfinished water supply systems now being worked on, and some roadways to repair, and as such he would really like the opportunity to complete those projects.

“It may not seem like a lot to a number of persons, but the Lethe roadway was in disrepair for 28 years and a lot of persons traverse that roadway, and I gave it priority as it was the first project I completed on being elected,” Brown pointed out, adding that completing that roadway was a highpoint for him over the last four years.

He expressed confidence in winning the elections even going as far as predicting that he should be winning by approximately 700 votes minimum.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.