JaVotes2020 | Juliet Holness confident of second term

Juliet Holness, the incumbent candidate for St Andrew East Rural, says she is expecting to secure a second term at the September 3 polls.

Holness exuded confidence as she completed her nomination at the Gordon Town community centre today.

A large convoy of vehicles and about 100 motorcyclists were part of the motorcade that entered Gordon Town square.

The crowd started to gather shortly after midday.

"It's very different. We have actually asked our supporters to stay in their respective communities. I am actually still surprised to see the number of persons here. We have encouraged everybody to wear their masks and keep social distancing," she said shortly after the nomination paperwork was completed.

Holness said the viral pandemic has altered her campaign but, sounding like a veteran politician, she said promises made to constituents in 2016 were kept and now it’s time to celebrated.

"To be honest, it is not a challenging campaign because a lot of work has been done in East Rural St Andrew and it is more just moving around and touching back base with my constituency family,” she said.

Holness is going up against the People's National Party's Joan Gordon-Webley, who was also nominated today.

