JaVotes2020 | Malahoo Forte confident that community work will secure the win

Marlene Malahoo Forte, the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) electoral candidate for the St James West Central seat, is confident that the work she has done in the constituency, including intervention programmes for students and parents, will win her the seat for a second straight term come September 3.

Malahoo Forte, who has also served as Jamaica’s attorney general, outlined her community-based outreach work in the constituency moments after completing her nomination exercise at the Catherine Hall Primary School in Montego Bay on nomination day, Tuesday, August 18.

“I have done a lot of work in assisting students in a back-to-school programme, which is informed also by a parent-support programme. Every year, there has been parenting support, in teaching how you discipline your children if you are angry with them, and how you deal with them if you no longer have a relationship with the other parent, and then there are the general projects in the Constituency Development Committee,” said Malahoo Forte.

“The parish has never looked this good, and the seat has never looked this good; the people have seen the marked difference that the work has made for their lives. And, in spite of all that has been done, much more needs to be done, so that is why the journey will continue,” she added.

Malahoo Forte defeated the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Sharon Ffolkes-Abrahams to win the seat for the JLP during Jamaica’s last general election in 2016. She will be facing off against the PNP’s Dr Andre Haughton at the polls on September 3.

St James West Central, which includes communities in and around Montego Bay such as Catherine Hall, Granville, Spring Gardens and Mt Salem, is one of seven key seats now held by the JLP, which the PNP will be seeking to claim in the upcoming general election.

