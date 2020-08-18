JaVotes2020 | Massive JLP crowd ruffles PNP feathers in Hanover West

Hopeton Bucknor

Gleaner Writer

Supporters of the People's National Party (PNP) in Hanover West, say they are shocked at the magnitude of the crowd which accompanied the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate, Tamika Davis, to the Watson Taylor Park nomination centre in Lucea.

The JLP's crowd rivaled that of the PNP incumbent Ian Hayles.

"It look like dem want cum tek weh wi stripe after 31 years, and Mr Hayles haffi be careful because this look serious," one PNP supporter told The Gleaner.

"Fi wi crowd big, but fi dem crowd huge," the supporter continued as the JLP supporters marched along Watson Taylor Drive towards the direction of Lucea with their candidate.

The thick crowd, which formed a blanket along the main highway, resulted in a major traffic pile-up which lasted for over an hour, with the security forces working tirelessly to free up traffic.

