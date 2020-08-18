JaVotes2020 | Patrick Roberts makes fifth attempt at Gordon House

Jovan Johnson, Senior Staff Reporter

On his fifth try, Patrick Roberts claims his loyalty will be rewarded and he will finally unseat the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Andrew Holness as the member of parliament for St Andrew West Central.

Roberts was nominated this afternoon as the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for the September 3 general elections.

The music producer and councillor in the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation has been the party's standard-bearer since 2002.

However, the steps of Gordon House have been elusive for Roberts.

But, he argues that the winds of change are in his favour this time around.

"I am picking up that the people are fed up of the corruption, but we in the inner city don't call it corruption. We are tired of the tiefing," he told journalists after completing the nomination process.

"The people will reward me for my loyalty and I feel it and I know it and I trust them. Where there's loyalty, you'll get your pay."

Roberts said he is campaigning on a platform of boosting education and infrastructural development in the constituency.

Just after midday, Roberts arrived for nomination at the Waltham Park New Testament Church of God in a march of constituents decked out in the party's colours and waving flags to a range of campaign songs.

Roberts admitted that it was difficult to get persons to comply with COVID-19 health protocols during the proceedings.

The departure after the nomination exercise was far less enthusiastic.

Roberts said that he is proud that the 10 people who nominated him are all first-time voters.

He lost the 2016 polls by 2,064 votes, his largest defeat since his first run in 2002.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.