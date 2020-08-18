JaVotes2020 | Ras Astor Black heads back to polls

Perennial independent contender Ras Astor Black will be back at again in the September 3 general election as he was nominated alongside incumbent member of parliament (MP), the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) Heroy Clarke; and People National Party (PNP) Andre Hylton to contest the St James Central seat.

“My plan is to break the JLPNP (PNP and JLP) monopoly and open up the door of opportunity for the People in St James Central,” said Black, who has all but attained legendary status when it comes to contesting general elections and by-elections across the island.

“I would like to open to the door to opportunities in technology for the young people… we have a lot of bright young people but they are not being given the opportunity to realise their potential,” said Black.

According to Black whose only real tie with St James is that he attended Cornwall College, which is located in the constituency, he has been getting good feedback on the ground.

“The feedback has been quite good, the people are happy to hear a new voice because the JLPNP has not served them well over the years,” noted Black. “I am in it to win because I know I can make a difference in the peoples’ lives.”

