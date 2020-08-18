JaVotes2020 | Three strikes out for Davis, PNP's Dr Walton Small predicts

Dr Walton Small, the People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St James South, says he will be sending the Jamaica Labour's Party's (JLP) candidate, Homer Davis, into retirement.

Small is also predicting a victory margin of over 1000 votes in the September 3 general elections.

"It will be three strikes out for Homer Davis. I will be sending him into retirement and I would be very disappointed if I do not win by more than 1000 votes," Dr Small told The Gleaner after his nomination this morning at the Cambridge Resource Centre.

"I am sure I will be the next member of parliament for this constituency to build on the solid foundation I am inheriting from comrade Derrick Kellier."

Homer Davis, the sitting mayor of Montego Bay and councillor for the Cambridge division lost in two tries against incumbent MP, Derrick Kellier, who has never been defeated at the polls since he entered the political arena in 1989.

However, Kellier’s margin of victory has been declining as he won the seat by 1,072 votes in 2011 and a mere 62 in 2016.

