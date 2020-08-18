JaVotes2020 | Tova Hamilton arrives at nomination centre with former PNP activists in tow

Sending a strong message to her opponent, the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Tova Hamilton, arrived at the nomination centre at the Trelawny Municipal Building Town Hall, Falmouth, with two known People's National Party (PNP) activists as part of her team.

Hamilton plans to wrestle the seat from incumbent Victor Wright, who has carried the PNP tradition and winning streak in Trelawny Northern for the last 30 years.

"It is no longer a PNP/JLP issue where northern Trelawny is concerned. We welcome everybody," the confident attorney-at-law told The Gleaner, adding that the people of the constituency had spoken.

"Seventy-eight per cent of the people I serve say roads are their priority, and that is my number one priority when I am elected."

One of her biggest supporters, a former PNP activist, Oliver Warren, was one of the persons accompanying the young politician to the nomination centre.

He didn't mince his words when asked why he switched allegiance.

"I saw no leadership from Victor Wright. He has done nothing for the constituency," he said.

Warren describes Hamilton as organised and vibrant. "She has a strong chance of winning the seat."

One of the former PNP activists who accompanied Hamilton to the nomination centre had a moment of amnesia when she raised her fists, instead of her fingers for a picture. She, however, caught the mistake before several persons noticed, quickly replacing the fists with her new party symbol.

The PNP has held the seat since 1989 when Desmond Leakey won it.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

