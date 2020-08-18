JaVotes2020 | Trelawny Northern incumbent says he is doing something 'Wright'

The trumpet could be heard miles away as thousands of People's National Party (PNP) supporters flanked incumbent Victor Wright in Falmouth, Trelawny.

The one-term Trelawny Northern member of parliament, who has experienced an exodus of some of the PNP's most ardent activists, was on time for his 1:00 p.m. nomination at the Trelawny Municipal Building Town Hall.

Wright says he is confident he will retain his seat.

If the crowd that disturbed all the proceedings at the courthouse and disrupted traffic in the town square have their way, Wright's prediction could come to pass.

Wright says in his next term he will continue educating the youths, build more roads, provide jobs and increase community development.

"The numbers we have amassed in Trelawny is an indication that we are doing the right thing," he said.

