JaVotes2020 | Vaz celebrates following nomination for Portland Eastern seat

Judana Murphy/Gleaner Writer

The incumbent for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz had fewer than 20 people accompanying her to the nomination centre shortly after 10 o'clock this morning.

Supporters were also few in numbers as COVID-19 restrictions curtailed plans for a colourful parade.

“I just want to publicly thank my East Portland family for staying home. We stressed that across the constituency that it’s not necessary to come to show force on nomination day, that your safety matters the most and that after this we will have the same kind of campaigns we were having,” said Vaz shortly after being nominated.

She explained that her campaigning has been peaceful with door-to-door visits, drive-throughs and spot meetings.

Following her nomination, Vaz said she will proceed to visit sections of the constituency where she will have small gatherings.

A supporter, clad in a green shirt and hat, told The Gleaner that Vaz has done a great deal of work since becoming the member of parliament 15 months ago.

“She’s the best candidate for East Portland. She work like she deh here five years. She’s a very good lady and that’s why everybody in East Portland love her,” he said.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.