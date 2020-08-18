JaVotes2020 | "We are winners already" - Heroy Clarke confident of victory

Heroy Clarke, the incumbent member of parliament for St James Central, and his throng of Jamaica Labour Partry (JLP) supporters created a carnival-like atmosphere along St Claver’s Avenue today, when his entourage showed up in a music-blasting motorcade for the Nomination Day exercise.

“It is all over,” said Clarke, when asked about his level of confidence going in to the general election, where he will face off with the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Andre Hylton and the Jamaica Alliance Movement’s Ras Astor Black.

“Don’t you see the energy…. I am ready and the people are ready,” said Clarke, who like many of his front-line supporters were clad in full military-style fatique and green Clarks shoes.

“Nothing can stop this movement … we are winners already.”

Clarke, who lost the seat to the PNP’s Lloyd B. Smith in the 2011 general election, bounced back in 2016 to upstage the PNP’s Ashley Martin 6,887 to 4,968 to earn a seat in Parliament, says he thinks he has done more than enough to regain the seat.

“I have given the constituency road, water and just about everything to make them see that I have their best interest at heart. The job is not yet completed so in the next term they can look forward to much more high-quality representation.



