Police probing suspected suicide of St Andrew businessman

The police are probing a suspected case of suicide in St Andrew.

The deceased has been identified as 49-year-old Christopher Sarju, a businessman of Halls Boulevard.

The police report that about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 16, a relative stumbled upon the body and alerted them.

On their arrival, the body was seen in a room lying beside a chair with a piece of cloth tied around the neck.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

