Pryce rejects claims associating him with house fire

People's National Party (PNP) candidate for St Catherine East Central Raymond Pryce is rejecting claims associating him with a house fire in the Gregory Park Division in the constituency.

In a statement, Pryce described the assertions as ludicrous and desperate.

"It is a very tragic situation for the affected family and I am making all the efforts to reach out to the family because no one should be placed in such a position in these trying times," Pryce said.

"I am calling for the Office of the Political Ombudsman to assist in having Mr [Alando] Terrelonge remove immediately his social media posting suggesting blame, and to act urgently on information provided to the liaison officer from the Jamaica Constabulary Force regarding activities supported by Mr Terrelonge," he added.

“We will not allow outsiders to destroy the peace, unity, growth, development & prosperity we have worked so hard to build over the last 4 years,” Terrelonge posted on his Twitter account in reacting to the fire.

Disappointed. Angry. This is not the way. We will not be intimidated. We will not allow outsiders to destroy peace, unity, growth, development & prosperity we have worked so hard to build over the last 4yrs. We are resilient. We are strong. We will march on! #StrongwithTerrelonge pic.twitter.com/PerbJLKdPL — Alando N. Terrelonge, MA, MP #StrongwithTerrelonge (@terrelonge2016) August 18, 2020

The political ombudsman responded to the post indicating that the matter is being investigated.

Pryce stated that his campaign is fuelled by the peaceful, warm, and enthusiastic reception and support of residents from across the entire constituency and no amount of distractions will deter his focus and march to victory on September 3.

