Regional Briefs

T&T Death toll rises

PORT-OF-SPAIN (CMC):

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its third death in as many days from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as the death toll Monday climbed to 12 and health authorities warn of more positive cases of the virus.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Health said did not provide much details on the 12th death, except to say that the adult male had pre-existing medical conditions.

It said that there were now 413 active cases and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases had now reached 565.

The chief medical officer, Dr Roshan Parasram, speaking at the daily press briefing said the cases here were “now widespread throughout the country”.

Health officials warned of a coming spike in COVID-19 cases last week after the twin-island republic held its general election, citing cases of protocols being breached.

They have also noted that more young people are becoming infected with the virus.

Bahamas legislators positive for COVID

NASSAU (CMC):

Two senior Bahamian officials of the main opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), including its leader, Philip Brave Davis, have confirmed that they have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learned they have tested positive for the COVID virus,” said Davis, adding that he is now hospitalised.

Davis said PLP Senator Dr Michael Darville had also been hospitalised.

Both Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and his deputy and finance minister, Peter Turnquest, were in quarantine after an employee in the building that houses their offices tested positive.

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd said he had ended his quarantine last Friday.

The Bahamas has recorded 1,315 positive cases and 18 deaths from the virus that was first detected in China last December.