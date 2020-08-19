Gas prices up $2.43, diesel up $1.05

Gas prices are to go up by $2.43 Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $118.40 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 for $121.23.

Meanwhile, automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.05 to sell for $117.25 per litre.

Kerosene will move up by $0.41 to sell for $93.19 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will move up by $0.03 per litre to sell for $49.89 while butane will go up by $1.02 to sell for $51.78 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

