Gov't will provide free COVID-19 vaccine - Holness

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) government will provide free COVID-19 vaccines for Jamaicans.

Holness, who is also the JLP leader, made the announcement in a post on his Twitter account this morning.

He said the government would move into action once there is a safe, tested vaccine.

“Unlike others, we know what to do to manage the coronavirus,” he said.

Up to Tuesday, Jamaica’s COVID-19 tally stood at 1,146 cases with 770 recoveries and 14 deaths.

The health ministry reported yesterday that there are now 293 active cases being monitored including nine moderately ill persons and one critically ill.

