Jamaica stands to benefit from UK COVID vaccine

Christopher Serju, Senior Gleaner Writer

Jamaica stands to benefit from a COVID-19 vaccination immediately as it becomes available, if the groundbreaking discovery is made by the United Kingdom, according to British High Commissioner to Jamaica Asif Ahmad.

He was speaking today at the monthly luncheon of the Lions Club of Kingston at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Ahmad explained that two months ago, world leaders formed a partnership on the COVID issue and secured a US$8 billion commitment to fund the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisations programme.

According to Ahmad, the brilliant minds working at Oxford University have already taken the vaccine through stages one and two of the testing phase and are now working on stage three in Brazil.

"These are not empty words. The United Kingdom will want to make sure that the vaccine is available to everyone,” he said.

He said too that manufacturing of the vaccine has started.

"Manufacturing this vaccine is cheap and easy so we’ve got buckets full of this vaccine being created, so that if the stage three is right then the very next day we are ready to start vaccinating," he said.

