JaVotes2020 | PNP rejects claims of confrontational campaigning

The People’s National Party (PNP) is rejecting as baseless the assertion by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that the party is pushing a strategy of confrontation in the ongoing election campaign.

Holness issued the critique following his nomination yesterday, citing recent incidents including the shooting death of a Jamaica Labour Party worker in Clarendon South East.

PNP General Secretary Julian Robinson said from all reports available to the party, the nominating exercises of all its candidates were peaceful, festive, non-confrontational, and there is no evidence to support Holness’ claim.

In making reference to the Clarendon incident, Robinson notes that both the police and the political ombudsman have stated that they are unable to conclusively establish that the matter was politically motivated.

“In the face of these assertions by these independent authorities, it is particularly egregious and unbecoming for the prime minister to make such a patently false and inflammatory allegation.

“This incendiary and irresponsible assertion by the prime minister will only serve to heighten political tensions in the constituency and is a most unfortunate and unwelcomed development,” said Robinson.

The PNP general secretary argued that over many years, the party along with other stakeholders have successfully reduced political hostility and confrontation in Jamaica and ushered in a politics of peaceful coexistence and respect.

Robinson said the PNP remains resolutely committed to a politics of non-confrontation and will ensure that the rest of the 2020 campaign is conducted in a peaceful environment.

Jamaicans go the polls on September 3.

