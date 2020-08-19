JaVotes2020 | St Andrew South Eastern will break free of PNP representation, Kari Douglas says

Paul Clarke, Gleaner Writer

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) candidate for St Andrew South Eastern Kari Douglas says victory is sure when the votes are counted on September 3.

Douglas was this morning speaking with The Gleaner ahead of the arrival of Prime Minister and JLP leader Andrew Holness for a constituency tour.

"I do not see the seat as a PNP [ People’s National Party] safe seat. I believe the JLP for a long time has not had a strong, effective candidate with whom the people have genuinely connected in a positive way," Douglas said.

The one-time PNP councillor for the Trafalgar division switched party allegiance.

According to her, the PNP is bankrupt of fresh ideas and can no longer offer residents of the constituency any real hope of prosperity.

"We now have a good team in place to give the JLP a fighting chance, and having had a tenure of two terms as a winning councillor, I believe I am now politically ready and savvy enough to win this seat for Andrew Holness and the JLP," she said.

St Andrew South Eastern is represented by the PNP’s Julian Robinson, who tallied 5,811 votes in the 2016 general election, defeating the JLP’s Charlton Collie, who received 3,835 votes.

Douglas said the tour with Holness is a show of unity and a signal that she is a part of the JLP family.

