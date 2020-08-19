JTA wants greater investment in early childhood education

Jasford Gabriel, the newly installed president of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA), says that, in their current state, the country's early childhood institutions will not be able to provide the right start for the nation’s children.

Gabriel, who was on Monday invested as the 56th president of the JTA, argued that it is well established that optimising the early years of a child’s life is the best investment a society can make in ensuring their future success.

But, he says there is cause for concern as more than half of the recognised early childhood institutions islandwide are without trained teachers.

"Of the 2,708 early childhood institutions, 1,125 are without a trained teacher,” Gabriel stated in his inaugural address to JTA delegates at the Hilton Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay, St James.

While noting that funding is currently provided for the enlisting of 225 temporary trained teachers annually, Gabriel said that the allocation is not enough to meet the shortfall.

"At this rate, it will require another four years to satisfy the demand, which runs contrary to the public-education campaign dubbed ‘Start them right, make them bright’," said Gabriel.

Coupled with the challenges outlined, Gabriel said early childhood institutions are facing a lack of access to technology to help with the advancement of teaching and learning, stating that the schools need information and communications technology and infrastructure support.

The new JTA president also said that the early childhood education sector continues to struggle with inadequate space, as well as facilities for children with special needs.

- Albert Ferguson

