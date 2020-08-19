Schools will be sanitised following election – Samuda

Albert Ferguson, Gleaner Writer

Minister of Education Karl Samuda says schools that will be used for voting on Election Day will be sanitised before the institutions are allowed to reopen for classes.

The general election is to be held on Thursday, September 3, and schools are set to reopen on Monday, September 7.

“It is a concern of mine as to the timing because the moment voting is over, then there is the recounting and usually it can take up to two days," Samuda said this afternoon while responding to concerns at the 56th annual conference of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association at the Montego Bay Convention Center in St James.

"Make no mistake about it, those schools will not open if we are not satisfied that they are fully sanitised, " he assured the nation's teachers.

He noted that an arrangement has been reached between the ministry and the electoral authorities.

Samuda encouraged teachers and school administrators to report instances where the sanitisation works have not been undertaken.

