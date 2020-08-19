St James man to face court on shop breaking, larceny charges

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Rhule of Catherine Hall, Montego Bay in St James has been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

The police report that about 1:57 a.m. on Monday personnel from a security company were alerted to a break-in at a business establishment on Kerr Crescent in Montego Bay.

The police were notified and on their arrival, Rhule was restrained.

It was discovered that the premises was ransacked and that an undetermined sum of money was stolen.

Rhule was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

