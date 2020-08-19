TAJ warns quarantine violators not to visit tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is warning persons who are subjected to COVID-19 quarantine not to visit tax offices.

With immediate effect, any such person who has been identified as breaching his or her quarantine will be denied service, required to leave the location, and reported to the authorities for follow-up action.

The TAJ says several reports have been received that persons, including some who recently travelled from overseas and who should be in quarantine, have been violating the orders and visiting tax offices to conduct business.

The authority says it is concerned about this worrying trend and decided to implement preventative measures.

TAJ says it had been handling such incidents on a case-by-case basis, however, the number of persons in violation of their quarantine orders has been increasing and poses a threat to staff and the general public.

It says it has an obligation to report persons who breach their quarantine.

Instead of having to visit a tax office, persons are reminded that several services are available online via TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

These include the payment of property tax, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee, driver’s licence renewal fee, and business-related taxes and fees.

Additionally, persons may also query their property tax; initiate an application for a Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN) or apply for Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) online.

