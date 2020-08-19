Water woes deepen for some Clarendon communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that low inflows to the New Ground Pumping Station have negatively affected its ability to supply water to customers served by the facility.

The NWC notes that the facility is currently operating at 50 per cent of its output, with the company having to resort to nightly lock-offs to build up the storage level.

In light of the decline in the production output, customers are being advised that they will be supplied with water on alternate days until further notice.

Areas impacted are New Ground, Peterkin, Suttons, Summerfield, Rose Hill, Chapelton and Sangsters Heights Housing Scheme.

The NWC is seeking to assure that every effort will be made to restore regular water supply in the shortest possible time.

