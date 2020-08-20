66-y-o charged in relation to St Mary gun attack

Sixty-six-year-old Archibald Rutherford, otherwise called ‘Stone’, of Free Town, Glengoffe in St Catharine has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent, and wounding with intent.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Sunday, August 2 in Sue River, Richmond in St Mary.

Rutherford is scheduled to appear before the Port Maria Parish Court on Thursday.

According to the Highgate Police, the complainant was on his way to his farm about 7:00 a.m. when he saw Rutherford.

After passing him, the complainant reportedly heard an explosion, felt a burn to his right hand and foot, and realised that he was shot.

He managed to escape, reported the matter to the police, and was assisted to hospital for treatment.

Rutherford turned himself in to the Glengoffe Police Station later that afternoon.

He was charged after a question and answer session with his attorney.

