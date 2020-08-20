Brace for increased rainfall

The Meteorological Service is reporting that there is to be increased rainfall across Jamaica over the next few days.

The Met office says a strong tropical wave just west of Jamaica with a large area of showers and thunderstorms has been affecting sections of the island since late last night and into this morning.

Additionally, the system has become better organised over the past 24 hours and satellite imagery suggests that it could become a tropical depression across the northwestern Caribbean later today or early on Friday.

Due to the large spatial extent of the showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave and the expected further development of this system, the weather conditions will continue to deteriorate across Jamaica.

Projections are for periods of showers and thunderstorms, which could be heavy at times, to continue to affect sections of most parishes today and tomorrow.

Gusty winds are also expected to affect sections of most parishes as the system drifts away from the island.

Fishers and other marine operators are urged to exercise caution as sea conditions will deteriorate in the vicinity of showers and thunderstorms.

