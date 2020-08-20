Fake cops rob Clarendon fisherman of $4 million

The Clarendon Police are investigating a case of robbery with aggravation that occurred this morning in Rocky Point.

According to the police, a 46-year-old fisherman was held up and robbed at his house of $4 million along with two cell phones by three men purporting to be cops.

The incident happened about 3:00 am.

The men then escaped in a white Toyota Probox motor car.

The police report that during the altercation with his attackers, the complainant punched out a window of the vehicle, resulting in injuries for which he had to seek medical attention.

The matter is also being probed by detectives from Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.

