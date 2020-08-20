JDF activates confinement of facilities due to COVID-19

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is reporting that it has initiated the lockdown of all military camps, bases, and duty stations as part of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The JDF says the measure, which was activated on Wednesday, is aimed at keeping soldiers in a safe, sterile environment, especially as the national COVID-19 numbers continue to spike.

The decision to impose the confinement was mainly due to a desire to maintain operational effectiveness, the army noted.

It was disclosed that four soldiers have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the cases, one has since recovered and the others are currently in isolation receiving treatment.

The JDF is reassuring the public that it has adequate isolation and treatment facilities to manage its current and any possible increase in cases.

It further says that it has adopted stringent sanitisation measures to help soldiers stay safe.

Additionally, it has mandated the wearing of JDF approved face masks while on duty and embarked on aggressive internal communications to help drive awareness.

