Petrojam employee tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing under way

The state-owned oil refinery Petrojam is reporting that a member of its team has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now under self-quarantine.

Petrojam says its occupational health unit has since activated the company’s response protocol and has begun conducting contact tracing to identify all employees who may have interfaced with the worker.

The company’s administrative offices have been closed and will reopen on Monday, August 24.

As per the company’s COVID-19 protocol, Petrojam says there will be deep cleaning and sanitisation of the relevant work areas and common spaces over the next 24 hours.

Petrojam is assuring the public that there will be no disruption in fuel supply to the market.

