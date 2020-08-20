Pickpocket charged with larceny

Investigators from the Kingston Central Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to an incident that took place at the intersection of Princess Street and Barry Street in Kingston on Monday.

Charged with larceny of the person is 23-year-old Kevon Rankine of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11.

It is reported that about 1:40 p.m. the complainant was standing at the mentioned location with her cellphone in her pocket.

Rankine allegedly grabbed the device and ran off.

A municipal police personnel witnessed the incident and gave chase.

The accused was caught with the cellphone in his possession, according to the police.

He was taken into custody where he was charged.

His court date is to be finalised.

