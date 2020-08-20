Rookie collars $75,000 Twilight 6

ROOKIE made amends for his holiday weekend $43,000 blunder by expertly carving out a $1,600 Twilight 6 on Sunday, reaping a $75,210 payout by using MAHOGANY as his sole banker.

Though ninth-race winner, STAR BOY FLYER, was the longest shot in the Twilight 6, at odds of 6-1, a $1.68m carryover from Saturday’s upsetter-riddled programme, ensured the bet was worth the while for punters.

Gizzy was left ruing his chances, beaten by 7-1 shot DEZZY THE GENIUS, in Sunday’s Sunrise 6, which returned a $31,000 payout despite having 11-1 outsider, SUPREME AUTHORITY, as a first-race stunner. Gizzy also missed Sunday’s Twilight 6, failing to spot STAR BOY FLYER in the night pan.

Meanwhile, The Clockman emerged the weekend’s top tipster with four wins on either day, racing clear of the pack in the monthly and overall standings. The Clockman is on 22 winners for August, four clear of Rookie, who he also leads in the overall standings 51-44.

Saturday’s 11-race card has a tough Sunrise 6 and the Twilight 6 could also be tricky, especially the open allowance event in which PATRIARCH has 126lb, taking on two former stablemates – PRINCE CHARLES and UNIVERSAL BOSS – plus super-fit, recent fast-time winner, FATHER PATRICK, at five and a half furlongs.

PATRIARCH could steal the race because PRINCE CHARLES at 126lb could be left flat-footed should he be asked to come off his bridle too early. UNIVERSAL BOSS is the ideal run-on horse but only if the pace collapses.