TAJ closes two Kingston locations amid COVID-positive case

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says its Kingston Revenue Service Centre at King Street and its head office at East Street have been closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, both locations are to undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation.

TAJ says members of staff who may have been exposed have been advised to self-quarantine 14 days, as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Taxpayers are reminded that several transactions may be conducted using TAJ’s tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, including filing and payment of business-related taxes and fees, payment of property tax, traffic tickets, motor vehicle certificate of fitness fee and driver’s licence renewal fee.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.