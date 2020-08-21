COVID-19 concerns - WRHA addresses breaches and ramps up public education drive

Western Bureau:

Amid credible reports that the established coronavirus-prevention protocols were flaunted with impunity on Tuesday’s nomination day, the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) says it will be intensifying its COVID-19 public education drive to encourage compliance with health and safety guidelines.

Errol Greene, the WRHA’s regional director, told The Gleaner on Wednesday that his organisation remains concerned about the potential for COVID-19 spread, especially following Tuesday’s activities where mass gatherings were observed in various locations, with no regard for social distancing or the wearing of masks, which was in breach of the protocols previously agreed to by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party and the Opposition People’s National Party.

“We as a people tend to be very excited about our politics, and it does not matter how hard the politicians, the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition, or members of parliament may preach about it. We are concerned about the COVID-19 spread, but all we can do is continue to do our part to ensure that the message is out there,” said Greene.

“Tuesday was really an aberration, but we will continue to do what we need to do in terms of encouraging persons to observe social distancing, wearing of masks, washing of hands, and other protocols that are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

MUCH CRITICISM

There has been much criticism of Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ decision to announce the upcoming September 3 election date at a time when COVID-19 cases have spiked, although there was also pressure for him to call the election before the new school term starts on September 7.

While he was unwilling to comment directly on the potential for the coronavirus spreading during election day activities, Greene said that the health authorities cannot afford to let up in their responsibility to inform the public on the guidelines for preventing the virus’ spread.

“I want to stay away from the political aspect of it, but we just have to continue what we have to do in terms of our public education. We cannot fall short, and we cannot allow ourselves to come up short where that is concerned,” said Greene.