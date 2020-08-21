Former diplomat and realtor gives decluttering tips

In the age of COVID-19, where curfews and working from home are becoming the new normal, former diplomat-turned-licensed real estate agent Anne-Marie Bonner offers home organisation services to people who require decluttering.

“You’d be surprised how much stuff one can accumulate over the years. Old clothing and heirlooms that we just can’t give away. People spending more time at home managing homeschooling and busy schedules mean they need structure. I help people prioritise and organise their closets, pantry, and workspace so they can find things, get rid of the unnecessary [items], and start to feel lighter,” she says.

BENEFITS OF DECLUTTERING

There are many benefits to owning fewer possessions. Bonner still enjoys the things she loves, like her Rex Nettleford paintings and vintage furniture, but she knows it’s better to have few cherished items than a house full of the unnecessary. She suggests decluttering your home to have:

Less to clean. As you might spend more time at home, you realise there are more dishes and dirty laundry. Cleaning is already enough of a chore, but having to clean around things you have zero emotional attachment to (or worse, actively dislike) makes cleaning the house much more stressful.

Less to organise. Finding things suddenly become easier. Things don’t just ‘disappear’ any more. You can move around your home and enjoy the space, instead of moving around things that are in the way. Everything is in the right place.

Less stress. Clutter can be stressful and overwhelming. Growing mounds of clothes you never wear and books you never read can sometimes create anxiety.

Less debt. In these uncertain times, spending less time shopping for material possessions and adding to the clutter means your wallet and bank accounts remain fuller, your credit cards’ statements are lower, and your home doesn’t get filled with costly things you don’t need.

More financial freedom. Most Jamaican households live pay cheque to pay cheque. Decluttering, paired with minimalism, will help you build up savings to keep you protected in case of unexpected emergencies.

To declutter, she recommends:

Use the four-box method. Get four boxes and label them: ‘trash’, ‘give away’, ‘keep’, or ‘relocate’. Enter any room in your home and place each item into one of the boxes. Don’t skip a single item, no matter how insignificant you may think it is. This may take a few days, but it will help you see how many items you own, and you’ll know exactly what to do with each item.