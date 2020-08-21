Health ministry building closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says it has temporarily closed its New Kingston offices after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The suspension of operation will allow for a sanitisation exercise in the building.

The ministry says contact tracing has commenced by the health department, which will interview and test team members as necessary.

It says its health emergency operation centre, which has been managing the national COVID-19 response, will continue to operate and functionaries will work remotely and/or work from the facility, as required.

The office building will reopen for normal operation on Monday, August 24.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.